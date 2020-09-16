Spotify slates Apple subscription play - Mobile World Live

Streaming giant Spotify hit out at a new content bundle from Apple, accusing the iPhone maker of abusing its market position by pushing its own music service.

In a statement, Spotify claimed the Apple One bundle unveiled yesterday (15 September), put rivals at a disadvantage and deprived consumers as it favoured Apple Music, a direct competitor to the music streaming company.

Apple forged the bundle as part of an ongoing push around its Services division: it offers music, TV, gaming, cloud, news and fitness services, with packages starting from $15 per month.

Spotify called for “competition authorities to act urgently to restrict Apple’s anti-competitive behaviour, which if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create and connect”.

In response, Apple said it introduced the bundle because it represented great value for customers and provided a simple way to access a full range of its subscription offers. It added customers can also “discover and enjoy alternatives to every one of Apple’s service”.

It is notably not the first time Apple and Spotify have butted heads. In March 2019, Spotify lodged a complaint with the European Commission accusing Apple of implementing harmful App Store polices and giving its own music service an unfair advantage.