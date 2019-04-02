Spirent appoints new CEO - Mobile World Live

Spirent Communications tapped former Amdocs executive Eric Updyke as its next CEO, setting him up to take over from departing chief Eric Hutchinson.

Updyke will step into the role on 1 May, coming to the company from a position as group president of Amdocs’ Services division, where he oversaw its managed services, testing and systems integration businesses.

Prior to joining Amdocs in 2010, Updyke also held executive roles at Nokia and AT&T.

Spirent board chairman Bill Thomas said in a statement Updyke brings with him “global experience and deep expertise” in the company’s target markets.

The company’s search for a new head began in November 2018, after Hutchinson announced plans to retire following 36 years as a Spirent employee.

He was appointed CEO in 2013.

The shift comes as Spirent looks to expand its traditional test and measurement portfolio to meet operator needs related to 5G, network virtualisation, service assurance and cybersecurity.