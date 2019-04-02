 Spirent appoints new CEO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Spirent appoints new CEO

02 APR 2019

Spirent Communications tapped former Amdocs executive Eric Updyke as its next CEO, setting him up to take over from departing chief Eric Hutchinson.

Updyke will step into the role on 1 May, coming to the company from a position as group president of Amdocs’ Services division, where he oversaw its managed services, testing and systems integration businesses.

Prior to joining Amdocs in 2010, Updyke also held executive roles at Nokia and AT&T.

Spirent board chairman Bill Thomas said in a statement Updyke brings with him “global experience and deep expertise” in the company’s target markets.

The company’s search for a new head began in November 2018, after Hutchinson announced plans to retire following 36 years as a Spirent employee.

He was appointed CEO in 2013.

The shift comes as Spirent looks to expand its traditional test and measurement portfolio to meet operator needs related to 5G, network virtualisation, service assurance and cybersecurity.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

NI, Spirent team up on 5G device testing

Trust models are common sense for 5G security
M360 Privacy & Security 2018 Articles

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association