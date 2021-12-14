Speed tester Ookla acquires RootMetrics

Ookla acquired RootMetrics from IHS Markit for an undisclosed sum, continuing a trend of consolidation in the market for software used by operators, enterprises and governments to measure network performance.

The takeover brings together two companies with different approaches. Ookla’s Speedtest app crowdsources information by letting users track the speed at which data moves from their device to a test server. RootMetrics collects network data in certain locations at various times of day, a methodology known as drive testing.

Ookla’s Speedtest app is used to measure fixed and mobile internet connections, while RootMetrics tests mobile networks only.

In September, Comlinkdata acquired OpenSignal, positioning the US-based company as a competitor in the market for crowdsourced data collected from mobile networks.

Earlier this year, Ookla purchased Solutelia for its WINd Pro software, which helps operators visualise Speedtest results on mobile devices.

In a statement, Ookla CEO and co-founder # asserted his company now has a “trifecta” of testing capabilities, with “crowd measurement, controlled testing and consumer perception”.