Sparrho puts AI into action with content aggregation - Mobile World Live

INTERVIEW: Vivian Chan, founder and CEO of scientific publication aggregator Sparrho (pictured), highlighted the abilities of AI to widen the audience for some of the most important technological breakthroughs being made.

In an interview with Mobile World Live, Chan discussed how her company uses cutting-edge AI technology to help curate and distribute content being published in scientific research across the world.

She said Sparrho uses AI and machine learning technology to evaluate more than 60 million pages of content, with 50,000 journals checked for updates every hour.

“The summarised science is evidence-based and helps to build trust to a wider consumer base.”

Sparrho is one of the many businesses that attended MWC19 Barcelona which are already using AI to improve their processes and create a wider impact on society.

To view the full interview, which discusses how the business is using AI to spread knowledge to scientists, professionals and the public, click here.