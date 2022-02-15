Spanish authority sets out rules to prevent 5G TV issues

Spain’s National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) urged the adoption of proposed regulations designed to prevent forthcoming operator 5G deployments in the 700MHz band interfering with digital TV signals.

Publishing its draft proposal, CNMC indicated although broadcast signals had been shifted out of spectrum sold to operators for 5G in a recent auction, digital TV continued to be provided in adjacent bands.

CNMC noted tests highlighted issues with TV signals in “certain situations” depending on the relative locations of broadcast centres and mobile base stations.

The regulator added government adoption of its proposed rules to prevent interference was urgent to allow operators to start using the frequencies without having a negative impact on viewers.

Among its requests are for operators to take a number of measures including: evaluation of sites deemed most likely to cause problems before equipment is deployed; allowing technical alterations on the request of the country’s telecoms regulator; addressing all complaints within five business days; and installing additional equipment in private sites at no cost to resolve problems.

In addition to operator actions, it also set out the complaints procedure and related requirments from authorities.

Part of its recommendation would also require operators to conduct an information campaign for TV viewers describing how to resolve any interference issues they experience.