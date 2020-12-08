 SpaceX secures FCC rural broadband funding - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SpaceX secures FCC rural broadband funding

08 DEC 2020

Aerospace company SpaceX was awarded almost $1 billion from a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rural broadband fund, boosting the company’s plan to deliver internet connectivity from a fleet of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

It received $885.5 million in a reverse auction for the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), a $9.2 billion pot the US regulator stated would help deliver high-speed broadband to more than 5.2 million unserved homes and businesses.

Chairman Ajit Pai hailed the auction as “the single largest step ever taken to bridge the digital divide”.

SpaceX will receive the funding in monthly instalments over the next decade: it is required to cover a total of 642,925 locations across 35 states.

The win is significant because there was previously a debate over whether the company should be allowed to participate due to concerns over its ability to provide low-latency service: the FCC reluctantly approved its inclusion in June.

Other winners include rural internet provider LTD Broadband ($1.3 billion); cable operator Charter Communications ($1.2 billion); and the Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium utility group ($1.1 billion).

The RDOF is distinct from a $9 billion 5G Fund for Rural America unveiled in 2019, which is yet to be allocated.

CNBC previously reported SpaceX launched a public beta of its Starlink service in October.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Loon pushes FCC for E-band access

FCC chief Pai plans departure

Top US players prep for lucrative C-Band auction

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association