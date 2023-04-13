 South Korea upholds massive Qualcomm fine - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

South Korea upholds massive Qualcomm fine

13 APR 2023

South Korea’s Supreme Court dismissed the latest legal action contesting a KRW1 trillion ($763 million) fine levied by the country’s Fair Trade Commission on Qualcomm and its subsidiaries for unfair business practices.

In a short statement, the court announced the dismissal of appeals brought by Qualcomm to have the judgement against it nulled and related fine cancelled. It backed an earlier decision made by a lower court.

The legal scrap between Qualcomm and the Korea Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has been ongoing since 2016 when the FTC slapped the then record fine on the chipmaker for alleged abuses of its dominant market position.

It claimed the company was engaging in unfair business practices by linking modem sales to patent licencing deals. Other accusations included apparent issues experienced by rival companies when trying to use standard essential patents necessary for the manufacture of products.

Qualcomm has regularly contested the validity of the claims.

When the original decision was made in 2016, the vendor described the decision as an “unprecedented and insupportable decision relating to licensing practices that have been in existence in Korea and worldwide for decades”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

AIS hails Thailand 5G breakthrough

APT completes dual-band SA data call

SKT, Qualcomm confirm 5G talks
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association