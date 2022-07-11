 South Korea targets wider 5G tariff options - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

South Korea targets wider 5G tariff options

11 JUL 2022

South Korea’s Minister of Science and ICT Lee Jong-ho urged the country’s operators to introduce mid-tier 5G data plans during a meeting with company chiefs where he also revealed aims to improve coverage and up tech development.

During the politician’s first meeting with the CEOs of SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus since taking the role earlier this year, Lee outlined a number of proposed policy areas based around improvements to infrastructure and affordability for consumers.

In a statement outlining discussion points, the ministry highlighted a request for so-called “intermediate rate plans” for 5G with Lee noting current operator offers were limited to small or large allocations.

LG Uplus, for example, advertises SIM-only plans offering either less than 12GB of 5G data or more than 150GB.

He added “active efforts” were needed to create a “5G rate system that meets user demand”, noting current pressure on consumer spending.

Beyond tariffs, Lee emphasised a need for continual investment to expand 5G availability in rural areas, create an open ecosystem and further develop digital technologies including AI.

Referring to a network outage which caused major issues in Japan earlier this month, the minister urged operators to be “vigilant to strengthen communication network stability” and “strictly implement network operation management.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

GSMA predicts APAC 5G user surge

Macau opens 5G tender

China newcomer hits button on 5G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association