South Korea targets joint effort to accelerate 5G

South Korea communications minister Yoo Young-min asked the country’s wireless operators to work together to ensure the availability of 5G in 2019, while also requesting reduced consumer prices for wireless services.

The Korea Bizwire reported the politician met with the heads of SK Telecom, LG Uplus and KT to ask the trio to collaborate on the new technology to meet a previously agreed timeline of first commercial operations in 2019 and nationwide deployment in 2020.

Trials of the technology are slated to take place during the Winter Olympics being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February 2018. At the sporting event, preliminary 5G technologies will enable enhanced spectator experiences including 360 degree VR views from the perspective of athletes, and tracking of participants in cross-country events.

During the meeting, the minister also urged the companies to reduce the consumer price of mobile services, describing the cost of telecommunications as “one of the big burdens for people”.

The country’s operators are at the forefront of 5G development, with SK Telecom, LG Uplus and KT claiming a number of firsts as the country pursues its aggressive deployment timeline.