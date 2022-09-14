 South Korea slaps privacy fines on Google, Meta - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

South Korea slaps privacy fines on Google, Meta

14 SEP 2022

South Korea’s data protection authority fined Google and Meta Platforms a combined KRW100 billion ($71.8 million) for violations of privacy laws in their use of personal user information.

Google faced the largest fine by the country’s Personal Information Commission, with the internet giant on the hook for KRW69.2 billion. The remaining KRW30.8 billion was levied on Meta Platforms.

In a translated statement, the authority accused the companies of “illegal collection of personal information” describing the activity as being related to “the collection and use of behavioural information of an online customised advertising platform”.

The fines are the first levied of this type for these offences, it noted.

In comments to Yonhap News Agency Meta Platforms denied any wrongdoing and said it would assess its options in response. Google told the news agency it would work with authorities on the issue of data protection.

The fines are the latest crackdown on US tech giants imposed by authorities in the country and come after a lengthy row over app payments, which Google was also at the centre of.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

South Korea targets wider 5G tariff options

Samsung recurre a las ondas milimétricas para acelerar la Wi-Fi

Google, Apple slam South Korea app store payment bill

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association