 South Korea mulls Netflix, Google access fees - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

South Korea mulls Netflix, Google access fees

21 OCT 2022

Reuters reported South Korea’s parliament commenced debate into draft bills to ensure Netflix and Google pay a fair price for network access as traffic surges, adding to growing global scrutiny of the contributions big tech players make to operators.

The news site reported Netflix and Google account for more than a third of domestic traffic, with a public hearing today (21 October) seeing disputes on whether the companies should be charged for network access.

Some legislators reportedly objected to the proposal, fearing it could give the companies justification to raise subscription fees and so “undermine South Korean content creators”.

Google’s video streaming platform YouTube reportedly filed a petition signed by more than 250,000 people opposing the legislation, Reuters reported citing news site OpenNet.

Earlier this year, YouTube allegedly threatened to curtail investment in the country over the push to charge it for network access, while Netflix previously lost a legal battle against SK Telecom following a similar altercation on fair costs.

South Korea’s move echoes recent plans by European regulators to make big tech companies pay for network access after operators complained they have been getting a free ride.

Industry groups GSMA and ETNO have also called for the European Commission to apply pressure on fair contributions.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

India watchdog fines Google billions over dominance

Google Australia fined for misleading location terms

KakaoTalk drops external payment link in Android app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Interview: Kristian Toivo, TIP

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association