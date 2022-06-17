 Sony, Honda aim to take EVs up a gear - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Sony, Honda aim to take EVs up a gear

17 JUN 2022

Honda Motor took its latest step into the transportation mobility sector, penning a deal to form a joint venture with Sony Group to produce electric vehicles and related technologies.

The companies expect to form Sony Honda Mobility later this year with initial vehicles and mobility services due in 2025. The 50:50 JV is set to have capital of JPY10 billion ($74.2 million) and a six-member board.

Sony Group representative corporate executive officer, chair, president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, stated the partnership with Honda advances the electronics giant’s mobility initiatives spanning “safety, entertainment and adaptability”.

The executive explained the JV would combine Honda’s expertise in “environmental and safety technologies, mobility development”, bodywork manufacturing and sales nous “with our expertise in imaging, sensing, telecommunication, network and entertainment”.

Honda and Sony assert the combination will deliver a range of mobility-related technologies and services which “are closely-aligned with users and the environment, and continue to evolve”.

Honda teamed with SoftBank Corp in 2021 to trial standalone 5G for cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) uses, while rival Japanese automotive giant Nissan turned to US operator Verizon for a similar trial.

Toshihiro Mibe, director, president, representative executive officer and CEO of Honda, explained it will benefit from Sony’s “strengths in advanced digital technology” through the JV.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Sony joins satellite push with new US unit

Sony accelerates environmental goals

Automotive specialist joins Japan chip venture
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association