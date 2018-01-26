Somali government pushes for telecoms regulator

Somalia’s government decided to set up the country’s first regulatory body for the telecoms sector, the National Communications Authority.

The move comes as part of the National Communications Act, signed by the president in October 2017. Xinhua News Agency reported Abdi Ashur Hassan, minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Technology, as saying he wants to to establish a credible and effective authority which is operationally independent.

“You have an exceptional opportunity to create a new institution not restricted by organisational challenges in our existing institutions,” Hassan said during a conference.

Addressing operators, consultancies and an independent task force which will be responsible for assisting in the creation of the regulator, Hassan added: “You will be responsible for the success or the failure of this institution so I would urge you to do your utmost as individuals and as a team to ensure the establishment of a credible and effective institution.”

“We want the regulatory authority to become an exemplary organisation”, which sets a benchmark to be emulated by other institutions, he said.

The act also called for the development of telecommunications technology, protection of corporate and consumer rights and more private sector participation.