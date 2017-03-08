English
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank to tempt fund investors with 25% ARM stake

08 MAR 2017

SoftBank is set to sell a 25 per cent stake in its ARM business to its Vision Fund technology investment fund for $8 billion in an attempt to increase the appeal of the fund, Bloomberg reported.

The company acquired UK-based ARM last year for $32 billion and, according to unnamed sources, organisations currently in talks to invest in the SoftBank Vision Fund are keen to see a stake in the chip firm included as one of its assets.

SoftBank Vision Fund is a unit led by company founder Masayoshi Son (pictured), which aims to garner a pot of $100 billion to use in global technology sector investments. The stake in ARM would be one of its first major outlays.

Talks are still ongoing with a number of investors including Abu Dhabi state-backed investment group Mubadala, which is reportedly mulling a $15 billion stake. Apple, Oracle and Qualcomm have been linked with potential investments of $1 billion each to the fund.

Its largest backer is Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which will contribute up to $45 billion. SoftBank initially said it would invest $25 billion, but it remains unclear if the stake in ARM will be included in this figure.

Launching the fund in October, Son said: “Over the next decade, the SoftBank Vision Fund will be the biggest investor in the technology sector. We will further accelerate the information revolution by contributing to its development.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

