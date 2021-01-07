 SoftBank targets low-cost HAPSMobile services - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SoftBank targets low-cost HAPSMobile services

07 JAN 2021

SoftBank Corp. subsidiary HAPSMobile reportedly targeted a sevenfold reduction in the cost of operating high-altitude unmanned aircraft as part of efforts to boost delivery of affordable connectivity services in emerging markets.

HAPSMobile’s president and CEO Junichi Miyakawa told Nikkei Asia the company targeted pricing of $1 per month for users in unconnected areas. But to achieve this, it aims to cut the cost of aircraft development from approximately JPY700 million ($6.8 million) to JPY100 million, with a goal of commencing mass production in 2027.

Options being explored include replacing solar panels fitted to its aircraft with more affordable silicon-based units.

Nikkei Asia noted HAPSMobile aimed to launch commercial services by early 2024, with tests of its aircraft in SoftBank’s home market, Japan, to be conducted by the end of this year as it moves to use the system as a substitute for ground-based systems during emergencies and natural disasters.

HAPSMobile was launched in 2017 with the goal of providing mobile coverage to remote areas and disaster sites. In 2020, the business conducted a joint trial of LTE connectivity with Alphabet’s Loon.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Loon deploys self-learning navigation AI

Rivals round on NTT Docomo deal

Vision Fund gains drive SoftBank profit to $6B
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association