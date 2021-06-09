 SoftBank eyes global drive with space alliance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SoftBank eyes global drive with space alliance

09 JUN 2021

SoftBank Corp unveiled plans to push a collection of non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity systems across the globe, combining stratosphere-based services from its HAPSMobile subsidiary with those provided by satellite partners OneWeb and Skylo Technologies.

The company said its NTN solutions would combine HAPSMobile’s high-altitude connectivity with Skylo Technologies’ Geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) NB-IoT services and a Low Earth orbit (LEO)-based platform from SoftBank Group-backed OneWeb.

Specific deployments will be tailored to each connectivity type.

The Japan-based operator noted the Skylo Technologies service would provide low-cost NB-IoT for industries including mining, shipping and fishing.

OneWeb services will target consumer, business and government applications requiring lower latency than those provided by Skylo Technologies’ GEO satellites, while HAPSMobile will address provision of consumer LTE and 5G services to mainstream handsets.

SoftBank aims to provide the services globally, noting they will enable “advanced and seamless connectivity services and digital transformation solutions”.

Hidebumi Kitahara, VP and head of global business strategy at SoftBank’s technology unit, said many “analogue industries around the world” lack “sufficient access to communication networks”.

“Providing internet access is the first step to digitally transform these industries, and we believe our NTN solutions will be extremely effective technologies to achieve this goal.”

NTNs are the focus of a new report from Mobile World Live‘s analyst partner GSMA Intelligence. Check out more details here.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Deutsche Telekom, SoftBank tipped for T-Mobile trade

OneWeb, SoftBank Corp plot Japan satellite move

SoftBank Corp targets growth through acquisitions
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association