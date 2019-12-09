 SoftBank plans AI institute to aid businesses - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank plans AI institute to aid businesses

09 DEC 2019

SoftBank and The University of Tokyo teamed on a project to boost development of AI in Japan, establishing a research institute in the nation’s capital city to study the impact of the technology on industry and society.

Under a partnership agreement, the pair will establish the Beyond AI Institute. In a statement, SoftBank explained this would bring “top-level researchers from the University of Tokyo and leading universities abroad” together, to “conduct fundamental research for key AI technology” while also tapping relevant research from other academic fields.

The institute will predominantly focus on areas including healthcare, manufacturing, and public works and social infrastructure.

SoftBank stated the partnership was made possible by a Japanese initiative designed to accelerate collaborations between academia and businesses: “Using this system will create an ecosystem where it will be possible to quickly envision commercialisation through joint ventures at the research stage and invest returns from business ventures into future research activities”.

The conglomerate explained the collaboration would contribute to research which would “lead Japan’s AI revolution”.

Fundamental research will be undertaken in the university’s Hongo Campus, while the facility for applied research will be established at the future SoftBank headquarters in Takeshiba, expected to open during the fiscal year ending 31 March 2021.

To set up the AI research institute, SoftBank will spend JPY20 billion ($184 million) over ten years, South China Morning Post reported.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

SoftBank, e5 partner to enhance maritime connectivity

SoftBank and Line to form $30B company

SoftBank talks tie-up with Line
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association