English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

SoftBank mulls options for Sprint future

09 FEB 2017
ss-sprint

SoftBank is assessing its options for Sprint ahead of anticipated deregulation from the Trump administration, which could lead to the resurrection of SoftBank’s bid to buy or merge with T-Mobile.

Speaking on the company’s Q3 results call, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son confirmed he discussed the regulatory landscape and SoftBank’s future investment in the US during a meeting with Trump in December 2016. At the time, Son committed to invest $50 billion in the US and create 50,000 jobs.

However, Sprint was not explicitly mentioned in the commitment. In the earnings call, Son welcomed talk of deregulation in the US market, hinting such moves could clear the way for fresh discussions on the future of Sprint, but stopping short of making any firm commitments.

He said: “When it comes to the merger with T-Mobile we were [previously discussed as] the buyers but now we may buy, we may sell, [we may look at] a simple merger. It could be a deal with T-Mobile or it might be a completely different company.”

“We are open to any options and will look into them going forward.”

Son also praised the performance of its Sprint brand, hailing it as a “driving force” in the US market which could continue as a stand-alone business.

The company scrapped a bid to acquire T-Mobile in 2014 following opposition from regulators, but earlier this year financial press reports emerged suggesting the Japanese company could look to revive the deal.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

SoftBank doubles profit on Supercell gains

T-Mobile US and Verizon battle for 4G supremacy

Loss-making Sprint flaunts customer gains in fiscal Q3

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association