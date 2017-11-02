SoftBank mulls Charter deal instead of T-Mobile

SoftBank is reportedly weighing a move for cable provider Charter as the Japan-based company assesses options outside of a T-Mobile US deal for US subsidiary Sprint.

Citing sources “close to the situation,” New York Post said SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son (pictured) approached executives at Charter over a possible tie-up after it reportedly quit negotiations with Deutsche Telekom earlier this week.

The story adds another chapter to the ongoing saga around the future of Sprint, after merger talks were reignited with Deutsche Telekom in August three years after a failed bid.

Prior to the resumption of discussions with Deutsche Telekom, Son was rumoured to be preparing a move to acquire Charter to merge the business with Sprint.

Weeks before reports of Son’s original interest in Charter, the cable company said it had been offered the opportunity to acquire Sprint – a claim Son denied.

While SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom have not formally confirmed the collapse of talks, both companies are set to issue earnings announcements next week.

SoftBank is due to announce its results on 6 November, with Deutsche Telekom to follow on 9 November.