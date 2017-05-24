English
SoftBank linked with Nvidia investment

24 MAY 2017

SoftBank is reported to have “quietly” built a $4 billion stake in Nvidia, making it the chip company’s fourth largest investor.

When it confirmed details of its $93 billion Venture Fund, SoftBank said the fund would have the right to acquire some of its existing investments, including an unspecified stake in Nvidia. Bloomberg said a holding of 4.9 per cent – just below the amount which would require a US regulatory disclosure – would be worth around $4 billion.

While Nvidia struggled with its efforts in the mobile market in the past, it now finds itself well positioned in markets including artificial intelligence, gaming and self-driving cars.

With SoftBank’s existing ownership of chip technology company ARM, an investment in Nvidia would give the Japanese giant good coverage of the emerging silicon opportunity.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

