English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank-led group to take 17.5% stake in Uber

02 JAN 2018

A consortium led by Japan-based SoftBank will acquire a 17.5 per cent stake in Uber Technologies in a deal that values the taxi-booking company at about a 30 per cent discount to a recent valuation of $68 billion, Reuters reported.

SoftBank will take a 15 per cent stake, while the rest of the consortium, which includes Dragoneer Investment Group and private equity group TPG, will own approximately a 3 per cent interest.

The combined stake includes a share purchase, through a tender offer, from earlier investors and employees at the lower $48 billion valuation, as well as a $1.25 billion investment of fresh funding at the $68 billion level, Reuters said.

Uber said existing investors agreed to sell enough shares for SoftBank to go through with the transaction, which will close early this year.

Financial Times reported in November an agreement between Travis Kalanick, Uber’s former chief executive who was forced to resign in June, and prominent Uber shareholder Benchmark cleared the way for an investment from SoftBank for as much as $10 billion in the taxi-booking operator.

The investment agreement is structured to help the troubled company, which is facing a number of federal criminal probes, improve its governance.

The deal will expand Uber’s board from 11 to 17 members, including four independent directors, limit some early shareholders’ voting power and reduce the control held by Kalanick, who remains on the board and is still one of the largest stakeholders, Reuters said.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Uber board deal opens door to SoftBank investment

Japan operator Q3 scorecard

SoftBank, Ericsson plan 4.5GHz trial in Japan
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association