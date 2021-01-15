 SoftBank, Hughes Network Systems fuel OneWeb aim - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SoftBank, Hughes Network Systems fuel OneWeb aim

15 JAN 2021

Recently rescued satellite communications company OneWeb secured $400 million in additional investment from Hughes Network Systems and SoftBank Group, as it continues to target 2022 for completion of its first full commercial fleet.

In a statement, OneWeb confirmed the new backing brought the total raised since entering bankruptcy protection in March 2020 to $1.4 billion, putting it on track to meet its target for completion of 648 orbiting satellites.

Financial Times (FT) reported SoftBank contributed $350 million of the fresh cash with the remainder coming from Hughes Network Systems.

The Japan-based group was one of the early backers of the project and retained a small stake gained from its status as a creditor when OneWeb was rescued from Chapter 11 bankruptcy by a consortium of the UK government and Bharti Airtel parent Bharti Enterprises.

As a result of its latest investment SoftBank will gain a place on OneWeb’s board.

OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson said: “We have made rapid progress to restart the business since emerging from Chapter 11 in November. We welcome the investments by SoftBank and Hughes as further proof of progress towards delivering our goal.”

The company plans to provide commercial communications services from a fleet of Low Earth Orbit birds in 2022: it has already launched 110 satellites and said the investments leave it “positioned” to be fully-funded to meet its aim.

However, FT estimated it needed to raise a further $1 billion.

OneWeb faces stiff competition in the sector from a number of other players using similar systems.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

SoftBank claims former staff leaked data to Rakuten

SoftBank targets low-cost HAPSMobile services

OneWeb rockets towards satellite relaunch

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association