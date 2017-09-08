SoftBank, Huawei testing 5G for enterprise

SoftBank teamed with Chinese vendor Huawei to demonstrate potential 5G use cases for its enterprise partners, as part of the operator’s push to launch the technology in 2020.

In a statement, Huawei said the demonstrations included real-time UHD video transmission using “ultra-high throughput”, remote control of a robotic arm using low latency transmission, as well as remote rendering via a GPU server using edge computing and immersive video.

Showing the demonstrations’ 5G qualities, Huawei said the real time UHD video transmission achieved throughput of more than 800Mb/s. The trial involved using a UHD camera, which generated data that was compressed in real time using an encoder and then transmitted through a ultra-high throughput 5G network to a UHD monitor, where the data was recovered.

Huawei said the technology could be applied to various industries, such as telehealth and telemedicine.

The trial also involved using immersive video techniques, which captured scenery from four different lenses and then distributed the images to smartphones and tablets.

Such technology could be applied to both VR and augmented reality.

Another highlight from the demonstration was the remote control of a robotic arm, which achieved low latency transmission of under 2 milliseconds. Huawei said the function could be used for factory automation, for example. The demo involved using the robotic arm to play an air hockey game against a human, with a camera installed on top of the table to detect the puck’s position and calculate its trajectory. The results were then forwarded to the robotic arm’s control server, enabling it to play the game.

SoftBank said it was planning “various experiments to study 5G technology” in the run up to 2020.

Earlier this month the company announced a partnership with Swedish vendor Ericsson to conduct a joint pre-standard proof of concept trial in the 4.5GHz, across selected Japanese cities.