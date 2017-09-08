English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SoftBank, Huawei testing 5G for enterprise

08 SEP 2017

SoftBank teamed with Chinese vendor Huawei to demonstrate potential 5G use cases for its enterprise partners, as part of the operator’s push to launch the technology in 2020.

In a statement, Huawei said the demonstrations included real-time UHD video transmission using “ultra-high throughput”, remote control of a robotic arm using low latency transmission, as well as remote rendering via a GPU server using edge computing and immersive video.

Showing the demonstrations’ 5G qualities, Huawei said the real time UHD video transmission achieved throughput of more than 800Mb/s. The trial involved using a UHD camera, which generated data that was compressed in real time using an encoder and then transmitted through a ultra-high throughput 5G network to a UHD monitor, where the data was recovered.

Huawei said the technology could be applied to various industries, such as telehealth and telemedicine.

The trial also involved using immersive video techniques, which captured scenery from four different lenses and then distributed the images to smartphones and tablets.

Such technology could be applied to both VR and augmented reality.

Another highlight from the demonstration was the remote control of a robotic arm, which achieved low latency transmission of under 2 milliseconds. Huawei said the function could be used for factory automation, for example. The demo involved using the robotic arm to play an air hockey game against a human, with a camera installed on top of the table to detect the puck’s position and calculate its trajectory. The results were then forwarded to the robotic arm’s control server, enabling it to play the game.

SoftBank said it was planning “various experiments to study 5G technology” in the run up to 2020.

Earlier this month the company announced a partnership with Swedish vendor Ericsson to conduct a joint pre-standard proof of concept trial in the 4.5GHz, across selected Japanese cities.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Intel targets 5G deployment “before 2020”

HUAWEI CONNECT 2017: Day 3 highlights

HUAWEI CONNECT: Quotes of the Day
Huawei Connect 2017- Video

Tags

Featured Content

HUAWEI CONNECT 2017: Day 1 highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association