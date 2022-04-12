 SoftBank grinds out Europe robotics sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SoftBank grinds out Europe robotics sale

12 APR 2022

Germany-based software company United Robotics Group (URG) struck an agreement with SoftBank Group to acquire its European robotics division, the unit behind the widely-known humanoid robot assistant Pepper.

Announced in a statement, the companies did not disclose financial details of the deal, but the make-up of the agreement will see SoftBank take a minority stake in URG, meaning the pair will cooperate on marketing robots going forward.

URG explained its deal to buy France-based SoftBank Robotics Europe helps it become one of the leading companies in the field in the continent.

Completion is expected in the current quarter, after which SoftBank Robotics Europe will revert to its former name of Aldebaran.

Thomas Hahn, founder and CEO of URG, said the acquisition was an important step “on the way to further internationalising our company”.

“The future Aldebaran, with their strong reputation in the market, will help us to further expand our great potential in combining interaction robotics with our knowledge in collaborative industrial robotics.”

Pepper pullback
SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son bought Aldebaran in 2012 as he attempted to make the Japanese company into a major robotics player.

One of the unit’s biggest successes during SoftBank’s ownership was the creation of Pepper and the education-focused Nao robots.

However, rumours of a sale of the unit heightened after Reuters reported in 2021 SoftBank had ceased production of Pepper due to low demand. As part of its pullback, the company also slashed jobs in its robotics business globally.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

SoftBank Corp to raise $283M to fund 5G plan

Arm plans staff cuts after Nvidia sale collapse

Arm anuncia despidos tras el fracaso de su adquisición por Nvidia
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association