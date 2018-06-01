English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank fund invests billions in GM self-driving unit

01 JUN 2018

SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund will invest $2.25 billion in General Motors’ autonomous vehicle (AV) unit to strengthen the automaker’s plans to commercialise AV technology.

Japan-based SoftBank will take a 19.6 per cent stake in GM Cruise, with GM adding an investment of $1.1 billion when the Vision Fund deal closes.

In a statement, GM chairman and CEO Mary Barra (pictured) said: “Our Cruise and GM teams together have made tremendous progress over the last two years. Teaming up with SoftBank adds an additional strong partner as we pursue our vision of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.”

The GM and SoftBank Vision Fund investments are expected to provide the capital necessary to reach commercialisation at scale beginning in 2019, GM said.

All told, the investment values Cruise at $11.5 billion.

The Vision Fund investment will be made in two tranches. At the closing of the deal, the Vision Fund will invest $900 million. When Cruise AVs are ready for commercial deployment, the fund will complete the second tranche of $1.35 billion, subject to regulatory approval.

Adding pressure
SoftBank is working on AV technology through a number of investments and owns stakes in taxi-booking companies including Uber, Didi Chuxing in China, Ola in India and Singapore-based Grab.

The Vision Fund invested in chipmaker Nvidia and driver-behaviour tracker Nauto, but the Cruise investment is its biggest step into the AV sector and will certainly put pressure on Google.

SoftBank established the $100 billion Vision Fund in October 2016, with a view to investing in new innovations across a range of industries.

Cruise and Google’s Waymo unit are leaders in developing self-driving technology for cars. Google recently announced it will purchase 62,000 vehicles from Fiat Chrysler for a fleet of self-driving taxis due to start service later this year.

Radio Free Mobile’s Richard Windsor said the choice of Cruise in autonomous driving makes complete sense because his latest analysis shows the GM unit came from nowhere to comfortably take the number two slot behind Waymo.

His research found the market for autonomous driving will not be ready until at least 2028, but the technology is likely to be mature long before then, giving stragglers time to catch up.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SoftBank works with Ericsson to automate RAN design

Blog: What is SoftBank’s core telco business worth?

Japan operators target Line with RCS message service
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 1 highlights

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association