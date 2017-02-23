English
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank denies eyeing Vodafone-Idea stake

23 FEB 2017

SoftBank denied reports it was in talks to acquire a stake in the operator which would be created by a merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

Earlier today, The Economic Times (ET) reported the Japanese company was in discussions with Vodafone to acquire a 15 per cent to 20 per cent stake in the combined Idea-Vodafone company. However, SoftBank called the speculation “baseless and unsubstantiated” in a statement to Bloomberg.

The merger between India’s Idea Cellular and Vodafone India is expected to be finalised within weeks after the two companies revealed talks were underway during January. Should the merger be agreed, the combined operator would overtake market leader Bharti Airtel and become the country’s largest operator by subscribers.

SoftBank is bullish on its desire to widen its investments and purchased US investment company Fortress for $3.3 billion earlier this month. The move was the latest in a spate of acquisition and investment activity, which included buying UK chip company ARM during 2016 for £24 billion ($29.9 billion) and the purchase of significant stakes in some of Asia’s largest start-ups.

The company is also preparing the launch of its Technology Vision Fund – a $100 billion pot used to invest in technology companies – alongside partner Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and other backers, reportedly including Apple.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Asia

