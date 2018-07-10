English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SoftBank builds stake in Yahoo Japan

10 JUL 2018

SoftBank announced an agreement worth $2 billion to increase its stake in Yahoo Japan, as the company boosts its ties with the internet giant ahead of a telecoms IPO in the country.

The Japanese group said in a statement it will buy Yahoo shares worth JPY221 billion ($2 billion) from Altaba, the group which holds large stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan.

As part of what is effectively a three-way deal, once the stake to SoftBank is transferred from Altaba, Yahoo Japan will buy back $2 billion of stock from SoftBank.

The companies said the deal will see SoftBank’s stake in Yahoo Japan rise from roughly 42 per cent to 48 per cent, while Altaba’s stake will fall from 35 per cent to 27 per cent. SoftBank, therefore, will make a net investment of $9 million to increase its stake

Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of SoftBank (pictured) said “this series of transactions represents an outstanding outcome for SoftBank Group, SoftBank and Yahoo Japan”.

“I have strong confidence in the future performance of Yahoo Japan and I’m excited about the significant synergies between SoftBank and Yahoo Japan, which are consistent with SoftBank’s Group’s broader synergy group initiative,” he added.

The move comes a day after SoftBank filed a preliminary application to list its domestic telecoms business on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

SoftBank has been using its Vision Fund, currently backed to the tune of $93 billion, to buy small stakes in technology companies across the world.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Blockchain research group attracts more operators

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

SoftBank chief turns attention away from telecoms
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association