English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Snapdeal opts not to sell out to Flipkart

01 AUG 2017

India’s third largest e-commerce company Snapdeal ended merger talks with the country’s largest online marketplace Flipkart after opting to remain independent, Reuters reported.

The rejection comes just days after the board of Jasper Infotech, Snapdeal’s parent company, approved Flipkart’s bid of between $900 million and $950 million. Sources said at the time the deal could face opposition from smaller Snapdeal shareholders, which also needed to approve the move.

“The company has decided to pursue an independent path and is terminating all strategic discussions,” Snapdeal said in a statement.

According to Reuters, founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal were considering an alternate path.

Following months of talks, Flipkart sweetened its initial offer in mid-July after Snapdeal turned down its first takeover offer of $700 million to $750 million.

In May, Snapdeal’s founders and early investor Nexus reached a tentative deal brokered by SoftBank to sell the e-commerce company to Flipkart. SoftBank invested nearly $2 billion in Snapdeal, making it one of the Japanese company’s largest investments in India.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Snapdeal board agrees to Flipkart deal

Flipkart sweetens takeover offer for rival Snapdeal

Snapdeal rejects Flipkart takeover offer
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association