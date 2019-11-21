 Snap inks 5G AR innovation deal with Verizon - Mobile World Live
Home

Snap inks 5G AR innovation deal with Verizon

21 NOV 2019

Verizon sought to showcase the potential of its next generation network, partnering with social media company Snap to develop augmented reality (AR) and content experiences for Snapchat in its 5G Lab.

The operator said work will focus on creating new ways for consumers to experience live events using the low latency, faster speeds and increased bandwidth offered by 5G.

For instance, it noted Snapchat’s AR Portal Lenses could be used to “transport fans backstage at a concert or provide spectators unique in-stadium experiences from their seat during the game”. Similarly, it said the app’s Landmarker technology could help create location-based entertainment experiences.

The deal also includes collaboration on distribution and marketing initiatives which will see Verizon preload Snapchat on select 5G phones and gain sponsorship placements within the Snap Originals video series.

In a statement, Snap chief strategy officer Jared Grusd said “major advances in high bandwidth experiences are fueling the future of augmented reality,” adding the company was “thrilled to partner with Verizon to move the industry forward through the development of creative and innovative 5G experiences on Snapchat”.

During Snap’s Q3 2019 earnings call in October, CEO Evan Spiegel flagged AR as an “important driver of our business over the coming years”. He added each of Snapchat’s daily active users interacts with AR at an average of nearly 30 times per day.

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market.

