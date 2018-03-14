English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Smile pressures Teleology as 9mobile deadline looms

14 MAR 2018

Smile Telecoms is ready to step in and acquire troubled Nigerian rival 9mobile in the event preferred bidder Teleology Holdings misses an initial payment deadline at the end of this week.

Investment company Teleology is due to pay a non-refundable depost of $50 million by 16 March. If it fails to do so, reserve bidder Smile Telecoms is eager to jump in amid a belief it is right company to turn 9mobile’s business around, Nigeria Communications Week reported.

Ahmad Farroukh, executive director of operations at Smile Telecoms, told the newspaper the company’s Nigerian operation, Smile Communications, would seek permission from the country’s regulator to hand over its 800MHz spectrum holdings to 9mobile to ensure the operator has the “best frequency” available.

“We will from day one, integrate our existing facilities with that of 9mobile to get the company back to its old good days, when it was the best voice and data telecoms company in Nigeria,” he added.

Teleology won the race to acquire 9mobile with a $500 million bid, while Smile Telecoms offered $300 million.

When asked what Smile Telecoms would do about a $1.2 billion loan 9mobile defaulted on, Farroukh said it would split the debt and seek fresh repayment deals with banks and vendors.

Last week Smile voiced concerns about how Barclays Africa handed the deal and sought a review of the bidding process.

In January it was reported Teleology had won the auction, but Smile highlighted a discrepancy in the timing of the announcement, which came before a 26 February deadline.

A two-page letter signed by Templars, the company’s solicitors, stated Barclays Africa must provide a “practicable with verifiable (and preferably third-party authenticated) proof” Teleology had satisfied all required conditions, to ensure transparancy in the sale.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Smile raises concerns over 9mobile sale

MTN seeks $500M in Nigeria IPO

Nigeria to wield axe on failing mobile money brands

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association