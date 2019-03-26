 SmarTone chief slams spectrum fees as 5G trials begin - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SmarTone chief slams spectrum fees as 5G trials begin

26 MAR 2019

SmarTone, the fourth-largest mobile operator in Hong Kong, announced it is conducting separate 5G field trials on the 3.5GHz and 28GHz bands to study the different radio characteristics and fine tune network planning for an upcoming deployment.

Using commercial 5G radio equipment supplied by Ericsson, the tests use 100MHz on the 3.5GHz band and 800MHz on the 28GHz band to achieve peak speeds of 1.5Gb/s and 5.8Gb/s respectively.

The company is targeting launching 5G services sometime in 2020, in line with government plans to release 3.5GHz spectrum, but wouldn’t be more specific on timing, noting it depends on the overall ecosystem, most notably handset availability.

In terms of the release of 5G spectrum, SmarTone CEO Anna Yip said during a press conference the company is okay with the government’s timing, but is concerned about the reserve price of the 3.5GHz band, which will be auctioned in Q3 2020.

“It’s extraordinarily expensive, and we urge the government to review…We have many other things to invest in beside spectrum,” she said.

Stephen Chau, CTO of SmarTone, estimates 5G coverage of at least 30 per cent at launch, with the next-generation network only matching its 4G footprint after two- to three-years.

He said the tests show 28GHz signals are sensitive to obstacles similar to Wi-Fi access points and significantly affected by environmental conditions such as rain.

Last week SmarTone, HKT and China Mobile Hong Kong were each assigned 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz and 28GHz bands by the Office of the Communications Authority.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

US military talks 5G with Ericsson, Nokia

Ericsson embarks on industrial tech push

GSA hails 5G device momentum
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association