English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Smart tops Philippines in 4G speeds, Globe in coverage

13 MAR 2017

The Philippines’ two dominant operators Globe Telecom and Smart ramped up mobile data speeds over the past few months, but their LTE speed scores fall far short of the global average of 17.4Mb/s, according to a report from OpenSignal.

The average LTE download speed in the country rose to 8.65Mb/s in the period from 1 November 2016 to 31 January 2017 from 7.27Mb/s in Q3, with Smart leading the market with an average download speed of 9.9Mb/s and Globe following at 7.4Mb/s.

While Smart, the mobile unit of PLDT, had the edge in the 4G speed test, Globe was well ahead in LTE availability, with OpenSignal’s testers able to find a Globe LTE signal 55.3 per cent of the time compared with 40 per cent on Smart’s network.

Although LTE access is far from widespread in the Philippines, there is cause for optimism as the Duterte administration has been pushing for faster internet speeds and recently approved a plan to build a national broadband network. In addition, both Smart and Globe have announced aggressive capex plans to expand their LTE footprints and capacity, building thousands of new cell sites and tapping new frequency bands acquired from their joint acquisition of San Miguel Corp’s telecoms assets last May.

Both operators’ 3G download speeds averaged just over 2.1Mb/s in the tests.

Combining 3G and 4G connections and accounting for the availability of each network, OpenSignal calculated the average overall speed for both operators at around 3.3Mb/s. Even though users experienced faster 4G speeds on Smart, Globe’s better 4G availability measurements allowed it to close the gap in overall speed.

The wireless coverage mapping firm analysed more than 500 million measurements from a test sample of nearly 29,000 smartphone users.

Globe reported last week its mobile data traffic grew 44 per cent in 2016 to 361 petabytes as smartphone penetration reached 61 per cent last year.

According to Akamai’s State of the Internet report, the Philippines, despite a 44 per cent jump last year to 4.5Mb/s, had the slowest internet speed (both fixed and wireless) in Asia Pacific. The average global connection speed was 7Mb/s in 2016, a 26 per cent year-on-year increase.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: Philippines sets stage for new entrant

Philippines approves national broadband plan

PLDT profit drops again, sees turnaround in 2017
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association