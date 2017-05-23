Small Cell Forum targets 5G with latest specifications

Small Cell Forum (SCF) said it completed its latest release, “providing operators with a comprehensive blueprint for densification of today’s networks and laying foundations for future 5G systems”.

David Orloff, chairman of the group, said: “The next few years will see densification on a massive scale of both existing 4G networks as well as next generation 5G systems. SCF is playing a central role in this shift, both from technology and cultural perspectives.”

New documents include outlines of: “hyperdense” network architectures; managed use of shared spectrum and CBRS (citizens broadband radio service); an installation guide to achieving RF compliance developed with IEC and GSMA; and the latest FAPI (femto application programming interface) and nFAPI interface specifications, now compatible with NB-IoT.

The group said its work: “extends from defining new technologies to overcoming a wide range of non-technical barriers preventing adoption such as regulation, market re-education, rethinking operational processes and the adoption of new business models.”

Release 9 applies this to network densification taking place with 4G which will “form the bedrock of 5G networks”.

The group in 2016 warned 5G could be “significantly impacted” if regulators did not create a “consistent and supportive” environment for the deployment of dense networks.

Small Cell Forum recently announced the launch of its Enterprise Advisory Council, focused on “deepening industry ties and working alongside business and institutions to help solve the issue of poor cellular coverage”.

A targeted campaign with the hospitality sector is already underway, which was said to be the first of a series targeting specific vertical markets. Referencing the work, it was said: “small cells offer a robust, secure and cost effective way to provide comprehensive high-speed indoor voice and data coverage that is as easy for venues to install and manage as Wi-Fi”.