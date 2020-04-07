 Small Cell Forum targets 5G choice - Mobile World Live
Home

Small Cell Forum targets 5G choice

07 APR 2020

The Small Cell Forum pushed the concept of open infrastructure into the sector’s 5G equipment, releasing a set of APIs covering three layers of architecture in a bid to stimulate competition.

Its specifications cover the physical layer, RF and digital front-end control, and network monitor mode. In a press release, the group said the APIs will allow 5G small cells to be constructed piece-by-piece using components from different vendors, enabling companies to more easily address the needs of various next generation use cases.

The forum added the documents provide support for key technologies, including beamforming, mmWave and 5G NR timing requirements.

Chair Prabhakar Chitrapu (pictured) hailed the release as a “key milestone in ensuring that 5G-era equipment can be developed in a vibrant multi-vendor ecosystem, lowering the barriers to entry both for suppliers and network deployers”.

The release is part of the Small Cell Forum’s Functional API (FAPI) programme, which aims to encourage competition and innovation among suppliers by providing a common interface around which they can develop differentiated products.

Chitrapu said he expects the APIs will be “universally adopted and implemented in all 5G RAN products”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

