Sky UK begins mobile/media bundling

Sky launched “the first offer that brings together Sky Mobile and Sky TV”, following its entry into the mobile market earlier this year.

At launch, the lack of an integrated TV/mobile package from the company seemed an unusual choice, with Sky instead stating it offered the “most flexible” tariff, including unused data roll-overs, and with discounts available for Sky customers.

The current deal is hardly earth shattering, but with six months of mobile services under its belt, Sky is at least now broadening its proposition in order to take advantage of its clear strengths.

It is bundling an Apple iPhone SE with 500MB of monthly data, unlimited calls and texts and Sky TV’s variety package for £35 per month. The company said there is a £7 monthly discount on the TV package, which offers more than 70 channels not available free-to-air.

Customers can also add Sky Cinema for £10 per month or Box Sets Bundle for £6.

It did not state if a similar plan will be available on a SIM-free basis, or with handsets other than the iPhone SE.