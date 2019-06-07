 SKT partners in smart office push - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

SKT partners in smart office push

07 JUN 2019

SK Telecom (SKT), Samsung and Cisco inked an agreement to promote 5G-based smart office propositions.

Under the terms of a memorandum of understanding, the three will cooperate on planning and developing new 5G smart office services; working up a comprehensive package combining their technologies and services; and jointly promoting integrated marketing initiatives.

Alongside smart factory, smart office is “considered a key 5G-based services for businesses, which will significantly improve work efficiency and productivity”, SKT said in a statement

A vision was outlined where only a smartphone is needed to meet all office tasks. PCs will be replaced by mobile virtual desktop infrastructure, underpinned by Samsung’s DeX technology. Working with Cisco, SKT is looking to provide mobile-based video conferencing and virtual co-working space, to further enhance efficiency.

SKT said it will work with Samsung and Cisco to plan and develop a comprehensive smart office package, including smartphone, collaboration tools and “mobile-centric work environment”, underpinned by the 5G network and tailored to meet the needs of businesses.

A launch is planned for the second half of 2019.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

