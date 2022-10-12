 SKT, e& make Middle East metaverse play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SKT, e& make Middle East metaverse play

12 OCT 2022

SK Telecom (SKT) inked a deal with operator e& to bring its metaverse knowledge to the Middle East, a collaboration which will include building a platform based on consumer demands.

The duo signed a Memorandum of Understanding covering the promotion of the metaverse in e& markets, with Saudi Arabia and UAE identified as having particularly strong potential.

Their potential set up would involve SKT tailoring metaverse services based on insights from e&.

The companies plans to localise the metaverse according to the region’s traditions and cultures, incorporating iconic landmarks and appropriate avatars.

e& launched a metaverse platform in partnership with device maker HTC earlier this week.

“We expect to deliver new and differentiated metaverse experiences to customers in the Middle East and develop global opportunities for our metaverse service”, SKT chief development officer Ha Min-yong stated.

The South Korean operator’s Ifland metaverse platform had racked up 8.7 million downloads by July, a year after it launched.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

SKT partners to develop carbon-neutral campus

AWS, SK Telecom develop computer vision platform

Mobile tipped to set stage for metaverse
MWC Las Vegas 2022 - News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association