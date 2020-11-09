 SKT, DT cement 5G ties with Germany JV - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

SKT, DT cement 5G ties with Germany JV

09 NOV 2020

SK Telecom (SKT) and Deutsche Telekom (DT) unveiled their latest joint attempt to seize the initiative in the development of 5G-related technologies, detailing a European JV initially focused on in-building systems.

In a statement, the two operators announced the new Germany-based business would seek to pioneer the market for 5G repeaters designed to improve indoor coverage and “develop market opportunities” with Europe its initial focus.

In the medium to long term, it will assess moves in other sectors including AR, VR, mobile edge computing and the app market.

The two companies have already signed a number of related deals, including a formal JV last year and a 5G co-investment agreement in 2018.

As part of the latest tie-up SKT will contribute its existing work on in-building systems, including a system for 5G/LTE dual mode repeaters tested out by DT in eight German cities earlier this year.

DT CEO Timotheus Hoettges (pictured, foreground) said: “We will start with the repeater, but this joint venture is aiming at a much higher goal. That goal is to create major innovations for both companies in the years to come.”

SKT CEO Park Jung-ho added: “The deepened bond between the two companies will play an important role as a bridge between Asia and Europe and lead us to new technologies that can bring greater value to humanity.”

Each operator will hold a 50 per cent stake in the new business. Its formation is subject to regulatory approval.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Asia

Tags

