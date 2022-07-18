 SKT arms up robot taxi demo in latest UAM move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

SKT arms up robot taxi demo in latest UAM move

18 JUL 2022

SK Telecom (SKT) labelled itself as the only domestic operator participating in a major car show taking place in South Korea this week, as it continued to push a vision of urban air mobility (UAM) it claimed could transform the nation’s skyline by 2030.

The operator installed a VR simulator on a robotic arm at the 2022 Busan International Motor Show to demonstrate various practicalities of potential UAM set-ups, including flight boarding, connectivity and entertainment.

SKT stated the simulator enables “visitors to experience UAM flights”, while a large screen on the stand is being used to demonstrate what the “sky of Busan will look like in 2030” while the robot arm is in action, featuring images of the aircraft which could be employed at a “vertiport”.

It first deployed the robotic arm at MWC Barcelona 2022.

Park Kyu-hyun, VP and head of SKT’s Digital Comm Office, explained the stand advanced efforts to “expand the base for the UAM service and create a public consensus” on the concept.

Alongside the motor show, SKT detailed participation in the 2022 Korea Drone/UAM Expo, demonstrating its core competencies in areas including flight control systems, communications and service platforms.

It is another step in an SKT goal to take a leading position in the UAM market, which previously saw the operator team with the Korea Transport Institute think tank and form a consortium focused on developing commercial technology.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

SKT, Deutsche Telekom line up Europe metaverse play

SKT y Deutsche Telekom promueven el metaverso en Europa

SKT stakes claim to 5G leadership
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association