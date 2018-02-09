English
HomeAsiaNews

SKT, Alibaba heads discuss future ICT blueprint

09 FEB 2018

The heads of South Korean mobile operator SK Telecom (SKT) and China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba met in Seoul to discuss developing a blueprint for new ICT industries and building a bridge between South Korea and China to improve bilateral cooperation.

SKT CEO and president Park Jung-ho (pictured, left) and Alibaba founder and executive chairman Jack Ma (pictured, right) met at SKT’s headquarters to share thoughts on next-generation ICT sectors such as artificial intelligence and 5G, and agreed to seek business opportunities in areas including next-generation media and content.

In a statement SKT said: “After hearing about the ICT blueprint we have envisioned, chairman Jack Ma gladly accepted our invitation.”

The companies plan to hold a senior leadership-level meeting where they will look to develop mid- to long-term innovation plans in new ICT areas and together expand the fourth industrial revolution and ICT ecosystems.

Alibaba, with a market value of $472 billion and $23 billion in revenue in 2016, said in October 2017 it expects to invest more than $15 billion in R&D over three years, with the intention of working in areas including data intelligence, IoT and human-machine interaction.

SKT, the largest mobile operator in South Korea with a 48 per cent share of the country’s mobile connections, is pushing to be the first in the country to launch commercial 5G service and recently conducted trials using two self-driving vehicles which shared traffic information via its pre-standard 5G network. The trials were held in Korea’s K-City pilot city for autonomous driving.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

