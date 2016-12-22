English
SK Telecom names new CEO in group reshuffle

22 DEC 2016
SK Telecom_logo

South Korea’s largest operator SK Telecom (SKT) appointed the head of SK Holdings C&C, Park Jung-ho, as its new president and CEO.

Park (pictured) will replace Jang Dong-Hyun, who was appointed to the top position in March 2015.
sk-telecom_ceo_park-jung-ho
Jang will move to SK Holdings C&C to become the sole CEO. Park held that position jointly with SK Holdings president Cho Dae-sik, who was named as chairman of the group’s top decision-making body. SK Holdings chairman Kim Chang-geun will move into an advisory role.

SK said in a statement the appointments are “largely affected by business uncertainties at home and abroad and we decided to take aggressive steps toward making the organisation more agile and innovative”, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

Park, who joined the group in 1989, became co-CEO at SK Holdings C&C in January 2015. From 2009 to 2013, he was head of the business development division of SKT and played an integral role in its acquisition of Hynix.

“The new CEO will take a leading role in large-scale innovations and changes through the convergences of telecoms, Internet of Things, media, platform and semiconductor businesses,” the operator stated.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

glenn

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

mb-stadium2

Feature: GSMA Mobility Live Day 2 highlights

