 SK Broadband partners with Netflix, ends lawsuits - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SK Broadband partners with Netflix, ends lawsuits

18 SEP 2023
Smartphone displaying Netflix next to bowl of popcorn and ear buds

South Korean operator SK Telecom (SKT), its broadband subsidiary and Netflix ended all ongoing disputes related to network traffic payments after forming a strategic partnership to launch content packages combining mobile and IPTV offerings.

As part of the deal, SKT and SK Broadband will introduce services combined with the streaming giant’s ad-supported price plan, with new products for local customers to be gradually released from the first half of 2024, the companies said in a statement.

In addition, the three will look at using AI technologies developed by the Korean companies, such as a conversational user interface and personalised recommendation technologies.

Netflix VP of APAC partnerships Tony Zameczkowski said the deal will enable it to improve entertainment experiences for a broader Korean audience, adding “we have high expectations for the journey ahead”.

SKT head of corporate strategy office Choi Hwan-seok stated it will continue to evolve into an AI company and work together with various players at home and abroad.

After SK Broadband filed a legal case against Netflix in October 2021, calling for the video streaming service to pay for costs from increased network traffic, South Korea’s parliament began debate into draft bills to ensure Netflix and Google pay a fair price for network access as traffic surges.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association