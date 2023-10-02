 Singtel waves goodbye to Trustwave - Mobile World Live
Home_Operators

Singtel waves goodbye to Trustwave

02 OCT 2023
Digital impression of a dollar note, with blue lights highlighting the overall shape and dollar symbol against a black background

Singtel struck a deal to offload its stake in US cybersecurity player Trustwave for an enterprise value of $205 million, completing a near 30-month strategic review of its business prompted by rising costs.

The operator lined up a conditional share purchase deal for Trustwave with equity company MC Titanium. It reclassified the cybersecurity business as a subsidiary for sale on 30 September and will deconsolidate it from financials.

Singtel stated the deal should not have a material impact on earnings in fiscal year 2024, which runs to end-March 2024.

Reuters placed Singtel’s equity stake in Trustwave at 98 per cent and noted the operator acquired the business for $770 million in 2015.

Singtel anticipates concluding the deal in the next three months, subject to “regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions”.

The operator explained the Trustwave deal completes a strategic review commenced in May 2021 to drive growth by divesting assets. It highlighted the sale of SecureTrust in October 2021 and a consolidation of its APAC business in early 2022 as other elements in the overhaul.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael Carroll

Read more

