 Singtel to sell $1.6B stake in Airtel - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel to sell $1.6B stake in Airtel

25 AUG 2022

Operator group Singtel continued its aggressive push to sell off assets, announcing plans to divest part of its stake in India-based Bharti Airtel for about SGD2.25 billion ($1.6 billion).

In a statement, Singtel noted it would sell a 3.3 per cent stake in the India operator to Bharti Telecom, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and Singtel, with the deal expected to close before 23 November. Following the sale, Singtel’s holding in Airtel will drop to 29.7 per cent.

Singtel CFO Arthur Lang said the transaction will help to meet the group’s needs for 5G and growth initiatives in the next few years.

India media in May reported Singtel was preparing to sell a stake in Bharti for $2 billion.

The share sale is part of a wider strategic revamp to drive growth by divesting assets.

Last week, the operator reportedly prepared for the sale of US-based cybersecurity business Trustwave, expecting to raise $200 million to $300 million. In July, it lined up a buyer for its digital media subsidiary Amobee for $239 million.

In October 2021, it sold payment card industry compliance business SecureTrust, a subsidiary of Trustwave, as well as also divesting a 70 per cent stake in infrastructure unit Australia Tower Network.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

