 Singtel takes hit from competition, Covid restrictions - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel takes hit from competition, Covid restrictions

17 AUG 2020

Singtel recorded double-digit drops in profit and revenue for the first quarter of its fiscal year, with intense price competition in Singapore and Australia and challenging economic conditions caused by Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions slowing consumer and business spending.

Operating revenue in the quarter ending 30 June declined 13.9 per cent year-on-year to SGD3.54 billion ($2.58 billion), which the operator attributed to lower equipment sales and roaming revenue, delays in ICT projects and reduced customer spending.

The company didn’t release net profit figures. At the end of its last fiscal year ending 31 March, the operator announced it would move to half-yearly reporting and provide only quarterly highlights. EBITDA declined 24.2 per cent to SGD897 million, due in part to an exceptional charge of SGD364 million related to its interest in Bharti Airtel in India, which included additional provisions for adjusted gross revenue fees.

In a statement, Singtel group CEO Chua Sock Koong said: “We are seeing the effects of Covid-19 across our business as travel and movement restrictions impact roaming and prepaid revenues, reduce footfall in retail stores and delay enterprise projects.”

After-tax contributions from its regional associates rose 5.6 per cent to SGD267 million in the quarter. The company noted earnings declines at Telkomsel in Indonesia, AIS in Thailand and Globe Telecom in the Philippines, due to the impact of the pandemic, were mitigated by a lower net operating loss at Airtel following tariff increases.

Home market
Mobile service revenue in Singapore dropped 27.2 per cent to SGD404 million, as a result of a sharp fall in roaming and lower prepaid usage as customers relied on Wi-Fi as they stayed indoors and the number of tourists and overseas workers fell significantly. The restrictions also led to declines in equipment sales during the period, although the operator did not disclose figures.

Prepaid subscribers fell 4.4 per cent to 1.54 million, while post-paid subs grew 4.5 per cent to 4.26 million. Blended ARPU dropped 27.7 per cent to SGD23.

Average data usage rose 8.5 per cent to 5GB a month.

Australia performance
In Australia, mobile service revenue declined 4.1 per cent to AUD860 million ($618 million) due to lower roaming income, late payment fee waivers as well as a higher SIM-only customer mix and ongoing data price competition. Equipment sales also fell given lower retail traffic, the impact of lengthening handset replacement cycles and the end of subsidies.

Blended ARPU fell 4.9 per cent year-on-year to AUD28. Average monthly data usage increased 1.9 per cent to 10.1GB.

Its subscriber base was flat year-on-year, with prepaid users dropping 4.1 per cent to 3.23 million while post-paid subs increased 1.2 per cent to 5.8 million.

Operating revenue at its Digital Life unit declined 49 per cent due to lower revenue from Amobee and the closure of HOOQ’s business in March, Singtel said.

Amobee saw significant cut backs in ad spending by customers and a reduction in TV revenue as the technology licensing fee income recognised in the last corresponding quarter did not recur this quarter.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel, China Unicom push IoT with eSIM deal

Singapore favours Ericsson, Nokia 5G kit

Singtel profit tumbles on one-off Airtel charge
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association