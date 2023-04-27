Singtel merges businesses, creates infrastructure arm

Singtel unveiled a shake-up to consolidate its consumer and enterprise businesses into a single operating entity and created a standalone infrastructure unit, part of ongoing efforts to reposition itself and push a strategic reset.

The operator stated the consolidation marked a reorganisation of its structure, designed to drive growth, synergies and productivity in Singapore.

Singtel hired Ng Tian Chong to head up the merged unit. The executive was most recently SVP and MD of Hewlett Packard’s greater Asia business and will take up the post in June.

Group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said the unified approach will make Singtel more agile and competitive in bringing products to market.

The newly-created Digital InfraCo infrastructure unit will fold in the company’s regional data centre business, subsea cable and satellite operations, along with 5G MEC and cloud platform Paragon.

Current Singtel enterprise boss Bill Chang will head up Digital InfraCo. He said growth of the digital economy “has pushed up value of infrastructure assets” and he is focused on driving revenue and value of the business.

In past moves relating to an ongoing business revamp, the company spun off its ICT arm NCS in 2021 and transferred the management of Optus Enterprise to Australia in 2022.

Separately, Singtel appointed Jorge Fernandes as CTO, replacing Mark Chong. Fernandes spent the bulk of his career as CTO of Vodafone UK, Turkey and Portugal, and most recently served as CTIO at Rogers Communications in Canada.