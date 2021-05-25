 Singtel lights SA 5G network - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Singtel lights SA 5G network

25 MAY 2021

Singtel turned on its standalone (SA) 5G network in parts of the city state, becoming the first to offer the upgraded service.

The operator claimed its SA 5G network offers 30 per cent faster uploads than LTE, along with stronger authentication and encryption. It deployed more than 1,000 sites running on 3.5GHz spectrum in locations including Orchard Road, the Central Business District, Marina Bay, HarbourFront, Sentosa and residential areas.

Anna Yip, consumer Singapore CEO, stated: “Our customers will be among the first in the world to enjoy the benefits that SA 5G can deliver”, adding the technology will fuel new innovations and enable digital transformation across industry sectors.

Singtel began issuing SA 5G-compatible SIM cards to customers last month.

It introduced non-standalone 5G service in selected areas in September 2020, offering speeds of up to 1.2Gb/s.

Rivals StarHub and M1 are scheduled to launch SA 5G services this year.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Optus lights first mmWave sites

Singtel warns of loss on impairment charges

Rakuten Mobile losses widen on capex surge
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association