Sigfox names new CEO as co-founder steps down - Mobile World Live

IoT specialist Sigfox’s co-founder Ludovic Le Moan stepped down as CEO of the company after more than a decade in the role, with current president of its US division Jeremy Prince (pictured) handed the reins.

In a statement, Sigfox said the reshuffle was effective from today (17 February), with Prince gaining unanimous support from the board of directors to take the top job.

He has served as president of Sigfox USA since March 2019, after initially joining as CSO in 2018.

There was no explanation given for Le Moan’s exit as CEO, but in the company’s statement the former head backed his successor, stating he was confident Prince “will lead Sigfox to the next level”.

The company recently highlighted growth in the IoT sector when it noted messaging data from objects connected through its networks had surged, prompting it to strike a deal with Google Cloud to act as the backbone of its operation.