Home

Sheffer to succeed Gelman as Amdocs CEO

01 AUG 2018

US-headquartered Amdocs, a provider of software and services to mobile operators and media companies, announced its president and CEO Eli Gelman (pictured) will retire after eight years at the helm and will be replaced by Shuky Sheffer, president of global business.

Gelman will step down at end-September, but will continue to serve as a member of the board. He has been a director since 2002.

Robert Minicucci, chairman of the company’s board of directors, said Sheffer is the natural successor to lead Amdocs in the future: “Shuky is an Amdocs veteran who has worked closely with Eli and myself for many years as a trusted member of the executive management team. We are fortunate to have a leader with Shuky’s vast company and industry experience, which I believe will ensure a smooth transition period and serve him well as our new CEO.”

Sheffer, with more than 28 years of experience in the software industry, held various managerial positions at Amdocs between 1986 and 2009 including president of the emerging markets division.

From 2009 to 2013 he served as CEO of Retalix, a global software company, until its acquisition by NCR in 2013. Sheffer returned to Amdocs later that year to assume the role of president of the global business group, reporting directly to the CEO.

During Gelman’s time as CEO, Minicucci said Amdocs strengthened its position as a leading provider of customer experience systems, established a strong international presence and expanded in new strategic areas such as cable and pay TV, NFV, and media and entertainment.

The company also this week reported revenue for its fiscal third quarter to June, hurt by negative currency effects and restructuring charges. Sales came in at $1 billion for the first time, up 3.7 percent from a year earlier. This was at the midpoint of guidance but a little below analyst expectations. Net income was $91.5 million, compared to $119.3 million in the prior fiscal year’s third quarter.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

