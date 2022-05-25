SFR Caraibe hits back after Free debut

Altice unit SFR Caraibe launched a low-cost mobile plan under the Red brand in what appeared to be the first response to a recent entry by disruptive operator Free Caraibe.

Red by SFR Caraibe is offering a mobile contract for €12.99 including 150GB of data, unlimited calls and texts in Martinique, Guadeloupe and French Guiana.

Last week, Iliad-owned Free Caraibe introduced a €9.99 service providing 120GB of data, unlimited calls and texts.

It seems Free is, as expected, replicating the market disruption it caused in France and Italy when it launched low-cost mobile plans.

SFR already sells mobile and fixed services under the Red by SFR brand in France.

FranceAntilles reported SFR Caraibe CEO Frederic Hayot played up its investment in infrastructure, telling journalists its 4G network covers 99 per cent of the population.

Hayot added SFR Caraibe had invested €400 million in the area since 2015, and plans to pump a further €100 million in over the next 18 months, the news outlet wrote.